Hi-Phi Nation returns: Season 6 on the Ethics of our Digital Futures

on By

Its been a minute, but Hi-Phi Nation is back! I’m producing out of Princeton University this season, with the theme of philosophy, ethics, and futurism. This season we’re opening with a story about people turning their loved ones into digital beings, so as to save them from death, Update your podcast feeds, go to the website, and share the new season widely in your social media feeds. https://hiphination.org/season-6-episodes/s6-episode-1-the-digital-future-of-grief/

Future episodes include a vision of the world where animals have full legal and political rights, people in love with their AI chatbots, a rag tag group of gig workers who try to peak into their pay algorithm, AI music, and more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s