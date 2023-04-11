Hi-Phi Nation returns: Season 6 on the Ethics of our Digital Futures

Its been a minute, but Hi-Phi Nation is back! I’m producing out of Princeton University this season, with the theme of philosophy, ethics, and futurism. This season we’re opening with a story about people turning their loved ones into digital beings, so as to save them from death, Update your podcast feeds, go to the website, and share the new season widely in your social media feeds. https://hiphination.org/season-6-episodes/s6-episode-1-the-digital-future-of-grief/

Future episodes include a vision of the world where animals have full legal and political rights, people in love with their AI chatbots, a rag tag group of gig workers who try to peak into their pay algorithm, AI music, and more.