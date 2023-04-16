Introductory Philosophy, Life, Death, and Justice

During the pandemic, during one of the most trying times of my life, I had to record the first half of my course Life, Death, and Justice at Vassar College as lectures on Youtube. Today I’m making all 12 of those very short lectures available for the public. They cover Plato’s five dialogues, theories of personal identity including an analysis of the film The Prestige, and Samuel Scheffler’s book Death and the Afterlife. For any of you interesting in taking a half semester of introductory philosophy, here it is. https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHP_8dRNZZkzXeUFCtOnzRb0ezNVfpCS2

