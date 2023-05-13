S6, Episode 6: Rise of the Music Machines (May 16, 2023)





On this show we explore three different AI and machine-generated music technologies; vocal emulators that allow you to deep fake a singer or rapper’s voice, AI-generated compositions and text-to-music generators like Google Music LM and Open AI’s Jukebox, and musical improvisation technologies. We listen to the variety of music these technologies generate, and two guitarists face off against an AI in improvised guitar solos.

Along the way, we talk to philosophers of music Robin James and Theodore Gracyk about what musical creativity is and whether machines are more or less creative than human musicians, and Barry gives his take on each of the technologies and what they mean for the future of musical creativity.

Links

Google Music LM

Open AI’s Jukebox

Hip Hop Intelligence’s YouTube Page

Herremans, et al Guitar Solo generator

Philosopher Robin James